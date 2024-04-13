Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28.95 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 47,815.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,244 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $28,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $124.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a market cap of $558.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

