Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.