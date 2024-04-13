Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $161.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

