450 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $847,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.