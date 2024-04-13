3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

