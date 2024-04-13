325 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of STX opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

