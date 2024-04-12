XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $140.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

NYSE XPO opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

