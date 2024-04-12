Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,540 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 949,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 62,101 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 68,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

