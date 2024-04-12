VIZIO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 24,186 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 2,716 put options.

Shares of VZIO opened at $10.78 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

