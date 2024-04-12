Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.49. Veradigm shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 22,465 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

