Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.