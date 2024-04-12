Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 248 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $220.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day moving average of $197.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

