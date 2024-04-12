Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $5,380,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on KeyCorp
KeyCorp Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:KEY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KeyCorp Company Profile
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KeyCorp
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.