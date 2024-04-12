Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $5,380,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

View Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.