Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.57.

MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $534.85 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.