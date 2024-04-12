Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $165.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

