Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $684.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $696.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.