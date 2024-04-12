Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.