Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 73,835 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,713% compared to the average daily volume of 2,625 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AMT opened at $178.64 on Friday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
