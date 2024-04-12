Traders Buy High Volume of NIKE Put Options (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 125,559 put options on the company. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 84,275 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.