Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.82

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 3032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $636.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

