Tobam Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tobam increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Equifax were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.06. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

