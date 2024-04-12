TMC the metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,850 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average volume of 1,879 call options.

In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TMC the metals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 93.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

