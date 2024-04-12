The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $147.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

