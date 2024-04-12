The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 1.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $397.29 and last traded at $405.10. 514,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,239,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

