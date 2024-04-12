Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

