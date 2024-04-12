Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 51,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. HSBC upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

