Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 323% compared to the average volume of 3,378 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

