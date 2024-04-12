Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,306 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 522% compared to the typical volume of 2,461 call options.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

