Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
AdvanSix Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $84,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $84,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,387 shares of company stock worth $486,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
