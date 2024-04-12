RFG Advisory LLC Sells 957 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

