RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $10,989,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Gartner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $474.67 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

