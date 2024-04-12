RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

