RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,499 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

