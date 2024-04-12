RFG Advisory LLC Has $505,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

