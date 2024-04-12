ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in ResMed were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

