Piper Sandler Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $45.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.