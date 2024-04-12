Ouster Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 551% compared to the typical volume of 1,609 call options.
Shares of Ouster stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 543.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
