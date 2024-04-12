OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $319,117.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 34,536 shares of company stock worth $1,238,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

