OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.
OFG Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OFG stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.09.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Stories
