NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $926.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $906.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $826.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.