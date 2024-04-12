Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.35% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

