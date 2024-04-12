MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.77. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 53,862 shares.

MultiPlan Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $520.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MultiPlan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

