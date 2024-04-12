MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.77. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 53,862 shares.
MultiPlan Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $520.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MultiPlan
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.