Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,250 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

