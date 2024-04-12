Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $253,089.90 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,719.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70.

On Friday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70.

On Thursday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,576,103.68.

On Monday, January 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00.

NASDAQ META opened at $523.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,469,906,000 after purchasing an additional 927,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.75.

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

