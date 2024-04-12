Mark Landau Acquires 61,453 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 61,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$175,202.50 ($116,028.15).
L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 17th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
