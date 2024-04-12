LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $41.08

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $38.27. LendingTree shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 68,648 shares trading hands.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in LendingTree by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 120,296 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

