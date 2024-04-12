Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $168.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. RLI has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $67,149,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $52,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RLI by 1,495.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,396 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RLI by 1,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

