Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $80.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

BRO stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

