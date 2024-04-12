Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Katapult by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.79.

About Katapult

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 6,063.05% and a negative net margin of 16.66%.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

