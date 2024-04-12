JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $100.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

