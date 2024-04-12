Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

